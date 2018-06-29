Overview of Dr. Lyle Victor, MD

Dr. Lyle Victor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Victor works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI, Riverview, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.