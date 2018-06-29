Dr. Lyle Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Victor, MD
Dr. Lyle Victor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, 18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, (734) 844-6042
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC, 28080 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Farmington Hills, MI 48336, (947) 521-8968
Sleep Apnea Specialty Center - Riverview LLC, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd Ste A, Riverview, MI 48193, (734) 285-4145
Sleep Apnea Specialty Centers of Michigan LLC, 42180 Ford Rd Ste 201, Canton, MI 48187, (734) 844-6042
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Victor is great. The only reason I would give a low mark for ease of scheduling is because he only keeps office hours one day a week at the location nearest me. He is in very high demand!
Specialty: Pulmonary Disease
Experience: 52 years
- English
NPI: 1447230669
Medical School: CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications: Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Victor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
