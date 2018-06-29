See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Lyle Victor, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Dearborn, MI
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyle Victor, MD

Dr. Lyle Victor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Victor works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI, Riverview, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Victor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
    18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 844-6042
  2. 2
    South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC
    28080 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (947) 521-8968
  3. 3
    Sleep Apnea Specialty Center -riverview LLC
    14031 Pennsylvania Rd Ste A, Riverview, MI 48193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 285-4145
  4. 4
    Sleep Apnea Specialty Centers of Michigan LLC
    42180 Ford Rd Ste 201, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 844-6042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 29, 2018
    Dr. Victor is great. The only reason I would give a low mark for ease of scheduling is because he only keeps office hours one day a week at the location nearest me. He is in very high demand!
    D Mahoney in Bloomfield Hills, MI — Jun 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lyle Victor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447230669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Victor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Victor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

