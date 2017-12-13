Dr. Lyle Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Weeks, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyle Weeks, MD
Dr. Lyle Weeks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Weeks' Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Envy Aesthetic Center5407 N MESA ST, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 845-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weeks?
Dr. Weeks is the best of the best. I had a rhynoplasty procedure done with him and I feel beautiful. I strongly recommend this doctor. The staff at his office are also caring and explain everything in detail. If I could give him 10 stars, I would.
About Dr. Lyle Weeks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124080031
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
