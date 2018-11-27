Dr. Lylia Fahmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lylia Fahmy, MD
Overview of Dr. Lylia Fahmy, MD
Dr. Lylia Fahmy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fahmy's Office Locations
Heartland Ob.gyn. LLC4951 Center St Ste 206, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 933-7247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahmy is by far my favorite OBGYN. She and her staff make appointments run smoothly, on time, and without hassle. Dr. Fahmy has a very approachable demeanor and is willing to discuss issues as in-depth as I’d like. I’ve never felt rushed nor have my concerns ever been taken lightly. Thank you Dr. Fahmy and staff!
About Dr. Lylia Fahmy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134230758
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fahmy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahmy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahmy speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahmy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahmy.
