See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southlake, TX
Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO

Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED.

Dr. Berutti works at Dynamic Life Health Center in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Berutti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dynamic Life Health Center
    190 S Peytonville Ave Ste 110, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berutti?

    Jun 20, 2017
    Not enough words to describe. Go see her! She drills down to the root cause of anyone's medical issue. How great is it that she is trained in traditional and functional medicine. Wish I would have know about her sooner...
    North Richland Hills, TX — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berutti to family and friends

    Dr. Berutti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berutti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO.

    About Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518076298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Currently Enrolled In American Academy Of a Anti-Aging an Functional Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berutti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berutti works at Dynamic Life Health Center in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Berutti’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berutti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berutti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lyn Berutti, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.