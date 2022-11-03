See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD

Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Knoblock works at Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knoblock's Office Locations

    Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 914-2420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2022
    October 9 2022 Dr. knoblock took out my gallbladder she is a wonderful doctor and did a great job I was very scared and she explained everything I would recommend her very highly.
    Debra Vasquez — Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Knoblock's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1043290919
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyn Knoblock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoblock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knoblock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knoblock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knoblock works at Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Knoblock’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoblock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoblock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoblock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoblock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

