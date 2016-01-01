Dr. Lyn Sedwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Sedwick, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyn Sedwick, MD
Dr. Lyn Sedwick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sedwick's Office Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lyn Sedwick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285809517
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Fla
- U Tex
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedwick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedwick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedwick.
