Overview of Dr. Lyn Ward, MD

Dr. Lyn Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Ward works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.