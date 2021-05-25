Dr. Lyn Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyn Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyn Ward, MD
Dr. Lyn Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Sports Therapy Center2535 W Oak St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 382-1577
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
I selected Dr Ward over several doctors in Fort Worth based up recommendations from friends and his high satisfaction rating. I couldn't have found a better and more qualified surgeon for my shoulder replacement. He, his staff, and the excellent Wise Surgical Hospital did an excellent job and I would highly rate them to all considering any type of such surgery
About Dr. Lyn Ward, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700865060
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas
- Ut/Hermann Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.