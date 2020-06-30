See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School Of Medicine Saint Christopher Hospital Childrens and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Brayboy works at Care New England Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wih Professional Billing
    101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 274-1122
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Birth Control
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Working with Dr. Brayboy for our fertility journey has been very rewarding. She has a great bedside manner and perfect for the role she plays in fertility and reproductive science. I highly recommend working with her. She is very intelligent, explains everything very patiently and makes sure you have all the information you need to make the right decision. We were at ease knowing she was our doctor.
    About Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366602179
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abingdon Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple School Of Medicine Saint Christopher Hospital Childrens
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brayboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brayboy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brayboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brayboy works at Care New England Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Brayboy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayboy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayboy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brayboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brayboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

