Overview

Dr. Lynae Brayboy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School Of Medicine Saint Christopher Hospital Childrens and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Brayboy works at Care New England Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.