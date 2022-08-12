Overview of Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD

Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Adrig works at LYNDA M ADRIG MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.