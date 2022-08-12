See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD

Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Adrig works at LYNDA M ADRIG MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adrig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynda M Adrig MD
    3943 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 855-7255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568590388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Adrig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adrig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

