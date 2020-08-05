Overview of Dr. Lynda Dao, MD

Dr. Lynda Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Dao works at WellStar Medical Group Smyrna Primary Care Center in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.