Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD

Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Dr. Gilliam works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Midwives at Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gilliam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Midwives at Pensacola
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 307, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-6384
  2. 2
    Tennessee Valley OB/Gyn
    910 Adams St SE Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-6512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Melinda Scott in AL — Oct 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1194838680
    Education & Certifications

    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • Furman University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Gilliam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilliam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

