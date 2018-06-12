Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Kauls works at
Locations
-
1
K & S Dermatology PC275 Market St Ste 215, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Directions (612) 746-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kauls?
Dr. hauls has not only been fantastic and knowledgeable for all our family's dermatology needs, she is kind, compassionate and has the best bedside manner! My daughter has lots of anxiety and Dr. Kauls worked through it in the most respectful way and then sent a handwritten note to tell her how proud she was and how she did great (freakout and all). The note brought tears to my eyes it was so thoughtful and positive. I can't recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Lynda Kauls, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205841715
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauls accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauls works at
Dr. Kauls has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.