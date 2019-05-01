Overview

Dr. Lynda Mosed-Vogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Mosed-Vogel works at Colon Rectal Specialists in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Utica, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.