Dr. Lynda Peel, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynda Peel, MD

Dr. Lynda Peel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Peel works at Cascade Physicians PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peel's Office Locations

  1
    Department of Internal Medicine
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 505, Portland, OR 97210 (503) 226-4091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 12, 2017
    Dr. Peel is a trustworthy and excellent doctor. I've seen her for over 6 years. She's very personal and strongly cares for her patients. She understands the ways daily life influences health and encourages her patients to gain balance. Dr. Peel is an essential part of my health team.
    Portland, OR — Feb 12, 2017
    About Dr. Lynda Peel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831168954
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Peel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peel works at Cascade Physicians PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Peel’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Peel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

