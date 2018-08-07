Overview

Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Piboon works at Academic OB/GYN Clinic in Southfield, MI with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Westbury, NY and Howard Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.