Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD
Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Providence Nurse Midwives22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 352, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3401Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
The Woman's Health Pavilion- Forest Hills/Queens, NY10933 71st Rd Ste 2G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-1963Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
The Woman's Health Pavilion372 Post Ave Ste 106, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 333-1444Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Howard Beach Office8212 151st Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 843-6300
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
She is sweet and caring when answering all your questions and concerns. I never felt more comfortable with a doctor than having her care for me during my pregnancies and the during delivery.
About Dr. Lynda Piboon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- St. John Providence Hospital Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Piboon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piboon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piboon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Piboon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piboon.
