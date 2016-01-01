Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynda Roman, MD
Dr. Lynda Roman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
University of Southern California1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 276-3705
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Roman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Gynecologic Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roman speaks Hungarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.