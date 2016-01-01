See All Oncologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Lynda Roman, MD

Oncology
5.0 (9)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynda Roman, MD

Dr. Lynda Roman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Roman works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Gynecologic Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622
  2. 2
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3000
  3. 3
    University of Southern California
    1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 276-3705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lynda Roman, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386649713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Gynecologic Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

