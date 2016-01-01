Overview of Dr. Lynda Roman, MD

Dr. Lynda Roman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Roman works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Gynecologic Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.