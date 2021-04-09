Overview

Dr. Lynda Stafford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montesano, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health and Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Stafford works at Harbor Regional Health Care in Montesano, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.