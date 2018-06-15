Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Troy Office130 Town Center Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 619-3100Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday6:30am - 9:30amSunday6:30am - 9:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
I would recommend Dr. Wolf to any couple who is struggling to grow their family. Dr. Wolf is very personable, and will take the time to build a plan that is unique to you. She takes the time to explain everything in detail, and has amazing nurses, medical assistants, and staff that are able to help care for you. Dr. Wolf has not only given us hope, but our first pregnancy!
About Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649264938
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of St. Thomas, Minnesota
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.