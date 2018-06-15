See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Wolf works at Reproductive Medicine Assocs in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Troy Office
    130 Town Center Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 619-3100
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    6:30am - 9:30am
    Sunday
    6:30am - 9:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I would recommend Dr. Wolf to any couple who is struggling to grow their family. Dr. Wolf is very personable, and will take the time to build a plan that is unique to you. She takes the time to explain everything in detail, and has amazing nurses, medical assistants, and staff that are able to help care for you. Dr. Wolf has not only given us hope, but our first pregnancy!
    Ally in Troy, MI — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Lynda Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649264938
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of St. Thomas, Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
