Overview of Dr. Lynda Yang, MD

Dr. Lynda Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Yang works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.