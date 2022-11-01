Overview

Dr. Lyndell Scoles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Scoles works at MDVIP - Columbia, MIssouri in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.