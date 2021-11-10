Overview of Dr. Lyndon Box, MD

Dr. Lyndon Box, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama - School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Box works at West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.