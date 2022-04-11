Overview of Dr. Lyndon Gross, MD

Dr. Lyndon Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Health Science Center and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Cape Girardeau, MO and Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.