Offers telehealth
Dr. Lyndon Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Health Science Center and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Limited To University Employee Official1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-0000
Heartland Spine Institute304 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (314) 336-2566
Central Missouri Medical Park (CMMP)1705 Christy Dr Ste 201, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (314) 336-2566
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross performed my knee surgery and did such an amazing job I’m starting to feel like my old self again. Dr. Gross has a great staff including Korrin Sutberry and Elise Foelsch, they were so kind and supportive.
About Dr. Lyndon Gross, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215902648
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- Univ Pitt Med Ctr
- Health Science Center
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
