Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD

Oncology
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD

Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine/Dentistry and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Willmott works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willmott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-4868
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology
    7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-1664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Verde Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043229529
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of CA Irvine
    Residency
    • Univ Of Rochester Sch. Med. & Den.
    Medical Education
    • SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine/Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyndsay Willmott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willmott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willmott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willmott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willmott has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willmott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Willmott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willmott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willmott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willmott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

