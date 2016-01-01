Dr. Lyndsey Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndsey Benson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyndsey Benson, MD
Dr. Lyndsey Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Lyndsey Benson, MD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English
- 1013238336
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
