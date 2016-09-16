Dr. Lyndsey Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndsey Harper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dallas Office4224 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 821-9938Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was nervous prior to my appointment because I had concerns about my health and have never felt comfortable with these examinations. Dr. Harper took that fear and embarrassment away. She's so genuine and caring, she made me feel incredibly comfortable and that's not an easy task. She really takes her time to explain and answers your questions very thoroughly. She truly has a gift and I'm grateful I researched and found her practice.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
