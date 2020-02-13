Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO
Overview
Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8229 Boone Blvd Ste 280, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 822-5003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawson is supremely knowledgeable and has solid, multilayered recommendations for reducing heart attack and stroke risk. She takes time to educate her patients so that they can understand why is recommending what she is prescribing, and is very compassionate. She truly cares about her patients' well-being. Her recommendations evolve over time, unlike some doctors whose plans are static despite improvement or worsening of risk factors. I get much better advice and information from her that I do from my cardiologist -- to the point where I have used what I have learned from her to formulate questions for my cardiologist, and he brushes them aside. So I am keeping Dr. Lawson and in search of a new cardiologist!
About Dr. Lynese Lawson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942412333
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital/Bicounty Community Hospital
- Osteopathic
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
