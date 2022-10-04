Overview

Dr. Lynetta Stiltner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Pikeville College School and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital.



Dr. Stiltner works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.