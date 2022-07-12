Overview of Dr. Lynette Brown, MD

Dr. Lynette Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Castleview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.