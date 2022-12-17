Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM
Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney's Office Locations
-
1
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200
-
3
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahoney?
She listens, provides great solutions and gently suggests modifications to your daily activities to quicken healing
About Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1376525592
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney speaks Cantonese.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.