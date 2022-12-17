See All Podiatrists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM

Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Mahoney works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahoney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
  3. 3
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376525592
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynette Mahoney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

