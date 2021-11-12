Dr. Lynette Santiago, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Santiago, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lynette Santiago, DPM
Dr. Lynette Santiago, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Podiatry Inc6477 College Park Sq Ste 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 523-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santiago?
Very patiently explained treatment and options.
About Dr. Lynette Santiago, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700840741
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.