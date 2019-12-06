Overview of Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD

Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at LYNETTE W TSAI MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.