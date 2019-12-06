Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD
Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Lynette W. Tsai M.d. Inc.50 S Beretania St Ste C211C, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 532-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Wahiawa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced, personable and professional
About Dr. Lynette Tsai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U HI
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.