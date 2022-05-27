Overview of Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD

Dr. Lynikka Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College



Dr. Roberts works at Essex Womens Health Center in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.