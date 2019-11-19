Dr. McAnalley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynley McAnalley, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynley McAnalley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 5949 Sherry Ln Ste 1420, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-8844
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic on all counts. I’ve been flying to Beverly Hills to get injections the past 8 years because most local doctors over inject or aren’t artists. Dr. McAnalley not only took on a challenging case to fix another doctors mistake but she made me look amazing. I look 10 years younger, symmetrical and natural. She can rival any injector in Beverly Hills with artistry for beauty and technique.
About Dr. Lynley McAnalley, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McAnalley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAnalley.
