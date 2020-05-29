Dr. Lynn Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Anderson works at
Midtown Dermatology2424 E 21st St Ste 340, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 728-3100Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctor for several years primarily checking for skin cancer. She is very professional. I feel assured that my pre-skin cancer spots are treated with great care. It has always been a positive experience.
About Dr. Lynn Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124076161
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.