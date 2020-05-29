Overview

Dr. Lynn Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Anderson works at Midtown Dermatology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.