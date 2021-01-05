Dr. Lynn Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Barnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED.
James M. Dod Ph.d. Ltd.1200 Shermer Rd Ste 208, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 480-1346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been working with Dr. Barnett for many years. She is not a drug pusher. She takes the time to listen about you are going through and together you decide what the best course is for you.
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093852410
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Psychiatry
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
