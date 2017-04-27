Overview of Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO

Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Bezpalko works at Southern Ocean Otolaryngology, P.A. in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.