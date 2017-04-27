Dr. Bezpalko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO
Overview of Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO
Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Southern Ocean Otolaryngology, P.A.77 Nautilus Dr, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-0321
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I called on Tuesday and had an appointment the next day. She took her time and explained every thing. And was very through.
About Dr. Lynn Bezpalko, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356417570
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
