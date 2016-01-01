Dr. Lynn Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Black, MD
Dr. Lynn Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2707Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
About Dr. Lynn Black, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073503140
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.