Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD
Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Blunt works at
Dr. Blunt's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health Div 459250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (623) 935-5522Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Vua LLC13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 304, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 935-5522
-
3
Arizona Center for Hematology and Oncology Plc9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blunt?
To be blunt. My experience with Dr.Blunt and his staff was outstanding. I consider myself quite fortunate that my primary doctor recommended him.
About Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659372183
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blunt works at
Dr. Blunt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Orchiectomy and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.