Overview of Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD

Dr. Lynn Blunt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Blunt works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Orchiectomy and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.