Overview

Dr. Lynn Brook, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Brook works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.