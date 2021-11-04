Overview of Dr. Lynn Burmeister, MD

Dr. Lynn Burmeister, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Burmeister works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.