Dr. Lynn Burmeister, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Burmeister, MD
Dr. Lynn Burmeister, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Burmeister's Office Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-8690
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-8690Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent, understanding and straight forward with the facts which were appreciated so I can continue with a more positive plan.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
