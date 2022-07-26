Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD
Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Rush Med Center.
Dr. Byerly works at
Dr. Byerly's Office Locations
Poeltl and Rougraff MD PA661 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 105, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6288
- 2 1005 Crosspointe Dr, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-5748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recent annual exam and soon to have measurements made for upcoming cataract surgery. The technicians answered my questions and provided a full array of tests. Dr. Byerly then met with me and provided another thorough exam. She answered my questions and will soon proceed with my first cataract removal procedure. I'm pleased with the care and have recently heard some feedback from another patient who states her vision (since cataract surgery) has improved dramatically.
About Dr. Lynn Byerly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205835618
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Saint Francis Hospital Evanston
- Rush Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byerly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byerly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byerly has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byerly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Byerly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byerly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.