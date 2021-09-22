Dr. Lynn Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Choi, MD
Dr. Lynn Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY.
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Choi after my mum has been diagnosed with breast cancer. If I could give Dr. Choi 50 starts out of 5, I would have. She combines professionalism, kindness and genuine care. She operated on my mum and everything was super. As a family we will always remain appreciative of a grateful to her.
Education & Certifications
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
