Dr. Colaiacovo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Colaiacovo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Colaiacovo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Lynn A. Colaiacovo M.d.2501 Shenango Valley Fwy Ste 1, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colaiacovo is extremely knowledgeable & cares about her patients. I saw her for a mole removal, which she made Me feel completely at ease during the procedure. I was very pleased with the staff, friendliness, and cleanliness of the office. I will certainly be back to see Dr. Colaiacovo for any of my skin care needs.
About Dr. Lynn Colaiacovo, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013911528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colaiacovo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colaiacovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colaiacovo has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colaiacovo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Colaiacovo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colaiacovo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colaiacovo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colaiacovo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.