Overview

Dr. Lynn Copeland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Digestive Specialists P.A. in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.