Dr. Lynn Delisi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Delisi, MD
Dr. Lynn Delisi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Delisi's Office Locations
Cambridge Health Alliance Cambridge Hospital26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 591-6030
- 2 600 Worcester Rd Ste 201, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-1110
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Lynn Delisi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1487836011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.