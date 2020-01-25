See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Lynn Eckert, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (10)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynn Eckert, MD

Dr. Lynn Eckert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Eckert works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Eckert's Office Locations

    Tryon Medical Partners
    16817 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6334
    11030 Golf Links Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Jan 25, 2020
    Dr. Eckert is an excellent doctor. She is mild mannered, never rushes and is very thorough. Dr. Eckert addresses my concerns and will suggest options which sometimes include other tests. She lets that be my choice. I am 63 and have experienced some truly bad doctors. Dr. Eckert is top notch.
    About Dr. Lynn Eckert, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548217078
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eckert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckert works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Eckert’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

