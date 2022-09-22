Dr. Lynn Ellington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Ellington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Ellington, MD
Dr. Lynn Ellington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Ellington's Office Locations
The Womens Group of Franklin Pllc4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 208, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 778-0010
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It's been many year since I had Dr. Ellington (22 years) but she is one unforgettable doctor because of her kindness, gentleness, patience, and being a blessing to me in my crisis pregnancy help I was getting somewhere. I highly recommend this doctor!!!
About Dr. Lynn Ellington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
