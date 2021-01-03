Overview of Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO

Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Feldman works at Brook Lane Health Services in Frederick, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.