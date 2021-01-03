Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO
Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
Brook Lane At Frederick5301 Buckeystown Pike Ste 170, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 733-0330
-
2
Brook Lane Health Services13121 Brooklane Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (703) 841-1290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
She is a great doctor with a pleasant manner that helps us feel at ease in the office. She has been able to help my husband with is depression and we are happy with her approach. She is very knowledgeable and explains things in terms that are easy to understand.
About Dr. Lynn Feldman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609979764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.