Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pumc Hosp and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Ge-Zerbe works at Boise Thyroid - Endocrinology, PC in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.boisethyroid-endocrinology.com
    1759 S MILLENIUM WAY, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 387-6546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Treatment frequency



VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anophthalmia - Hypothalamo - Pituitary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Feb 26, 2016
    She is simply amazing. I see some poor individuals have her some poor reviews. I would only say they must have not got their way and they are venting. None of it is true. Dr Ge-Zerbe saved my life. Enough said!!!!
    — Feb 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD
    About Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003881970
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt U Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pumc Hosp
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ge-Zerbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ge-Zerbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ge-Zerbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ge-Zerbe works at Boise Thyroid - Endocrinology, PC in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Ge-Zerbe’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ge-Zerbe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ge-Zerbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ge-Zerbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ge-Zerbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

