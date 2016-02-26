Overview

Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pumc Hosp and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Ge-Zerbe works at Boise Thyroid - Endocrinology, PC in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.