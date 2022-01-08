Dr. Lynn Granlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Granlund, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Granlund, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Saddleback Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 460, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 373-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very nice through Dr.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902936552
- University of Texas
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Granlund accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granlund speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Granlund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.